Meek Mill Moves For Immediate Release From Prison Because He Was Arrested By A “Dirty Cop”

Meek Mill Moves To Dismiss His Conviction Due To Cop’s Record

After putting his prosecuting judge under the microscope for her questionable conducting of court proceedings, Meek and his legal team are now calling the officer who arrested him in the first place into question.

According to new docs found by TMZ, Meek’s arresting officer in his 2007 drug bust — the one for which he’s been on probation ever since — has a documented history of lying in his reports and making dirty arrests.

A new report on Philly’s dirty/racist cops lists Meek’s arresting Reginald Graham as having a history of stealing money during his arrests and frequently beating up suspects. In Meek’s case, another cop has gone on record stating that Graham lied when he reported that Meek pointed a gun at him — in actuality, he only removed it from his waistband to discard of it. Furthermore, he says Graham lied by claiming that Meek resisted arrest.

With this info, the team claims Meek’s entire case should be tossed out, and he should be released from prison instantly.

Do you think he has a chance?

Splash/Prince Williams