LHHATL Banshee Tommie Lee Reportedly Knocked Out An Employee At A Luxury Jeweler In Atlanta

Tommie Lee Assaults Employee At Mall Jewelry Store

Looks like Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star Tommie Lee isn’t quite sure when to call “cut” on some of her reality-ready shenanigans…and the Atlanta PD may have to set her straight because of it.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, Tommie and a male friend of hers visited the Henri Bendel store at Lenox Mall in Atlanta on February 1. An employee named Daniella says she was helping the two, when Tommie started becoming increasingly rude. Daniella says that when she confronted Tommie about her attitude and manner of speaking, the reality star flew off the handle.

Surveillance cameras caught Tommie yelling and screaming at the associate, before coming around the jewelry counter to repeatedly slap and punch the woman.

A store manager broke things up, and Tommie and her friend fled. Store managers say that Tommie and the same man have visited the luxury retailer on several occasions, and have attempted to steal items in the past.

Daniella was visibly bruised on her face and eye. Naturally, she is pressing charges and plans to sue.

SMH. Someone should let some of these reality women know that things work a little differently in the real world when there’s no production crew on site.

