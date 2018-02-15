BlackInkCrew: Charmaine And These Soggy Bath Tub Scenes Are Getting Clowned To Hell

Charmaine’s Ridiculous Naked Scenes

Black Ink Crew had yet another special this week, showing its most crazy relationship moments just in time for Valentine’s Day. The host of the show was none other than Charmaine, which is cool. But it was the way in which she presented the scenes that’s getting everyone’s attention. She was half-naked or all-naked in all of them.

First she was in a bubble bath, then she was getting a topless massage and…dis tew much.

First Charmaine in the tub and now her chest about to pop out from getting a massage #BlackInkCrew — ♥Gods_Gift♥ (@Divine_Angel89) February 15, 2018

Twitter had all the jokes and it was the highlight of the show. Take a look at how people went in on Charmaine’s mammary-filled outing.