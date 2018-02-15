Derrrty Mo-Fo: Woman In U.S. Military Details Using Tactics To Stop Nelly From Violently Thirsty Assault — He Responds!

Woman Says She Had To Her Military Skills To Stop Nelly From Being Violently Thirsty

More details are now being discovered about the second woman who Nelly’s initial accuser’s lawyer discovered also accused Nelly of an earlier sexual assault. Apparently the woman was serving in the U.S. military at the time of the incident and had took the night off to see Nelly in concert back in June of 2016, according to The Blast.

Now this lady says she felt manipulated into being alone with the star after he directed her from a “fan” area to a “VIP” room. She says she used her military force to remove his hand from under her dress and move out of there, swiftly.

The woman — listed as Jane Doe — claims that she was invited to a VIP area where Nelly was “engaged with other fans,” and says the rapper “suggested that they move back to another smaller VIP room.” Jane said she spent about two hours with Nelly, and “had a very nice time” until, while sitting near her at a desk, he said, “let me see it.” She says she realized Nelly expected to have sex with her, which left her feeling “disappointed in him and disgusted.” She says Nelly then got off the table, placed his hand on her leg, “rubbed it and put his hand up” her dress without consent. She describes the actions by Nelly as sexual assault, and claims that “she had no intention of becoming a victim.” The documents claim Jane is a “well-trained member of the U.S. military” and “firmly took Nelly’s hand, removed it from under her skirt and pushed it back down to the side of his leg.” She also claims Nelly tried to prevent her from opening the door and leaving the room, but was able to escape when security came to check on them. She says although Nelly “didn’t get the chance to violate her further, his actions were reprehensible.”

Whoa, Nelly. Now reportedly, Essex police have been investigating another claim that went down in England in December. Cornell is finally speaking out, after being asked at the airport yesterday about the three assault claims…

“Innocent”.