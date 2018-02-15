Growing Up Hip-Hop Exclusive: Guess What Happens When Reginae Finds Out Brandon Threw Shade In An Interview? [VIDEO]

We’ve got another exclusive clip from WE tv’s “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta,” which airs on Thursday, February 15 at 9pm. In the clip, Reginae finds out about Brandon’s shade-throwing interview, but the girls aren’t bothered…until he shows up.

Here’s more on the episode:

Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta – Episode 206 “The Young And The Wreckless”

Jhonni and Bow’s throw-down in the studio reaches an explosive ending; Ms. Deb and Bow face off. An interview with Brandon is exposed and it raises hell amongst the rest of the cast. Deb is pushed to her limit.