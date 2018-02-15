Wendy Williams Says She Doesn’t Even Feel That Bad But Decided To Play It Safe

Earlier this week, reps for Wendy Williams announced she had to cancel her Wednesday show due to “flu season” symptoms before reps revealed she decided to take off the remainder of the week. Wendy took to Instagram to explain:

“It’s not the flu yet but I feel flu-ish. It’s not a five on a scale of one to five. It’s not even a four. I do go to the doctors today to find out exactly what it is. I feel awful. I had to be talked out of going to work today and taking off a few days to get myself together. I have not taken off since we started this show.”

We’re not sure whether Wendy decided to explain herself because of the video of her looking a little wobbly, or if it was just the “flu season” reports OR it could have been because RadarOnline published photos of her and her husband Kevin Hunter out in public hours after her cancellation was announced. The outlet claims Wendy and her hubby looked to be arguing in some of those photos but it was difficult for us to tell. If you were her would you even bother with this much explaining?