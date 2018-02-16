Gucci Lame: Grinch Finger Headazz Lil Pump Allegedly Accused Three Fictional BLACK MEN In Apartment Shooting

Lil Pump Lied About Break In? Allegedly Blames It On Black Men

We reported earlier about “Gucci Gang” rapper Lil Pump being extremely DUMB and getting popped for possibly shooting up his own crib…now details are emerging that the white rapper tried to blame the gun shots on three made up “Black guys”. Cops didn’t buy his story and arrested him.

Why is this buffoon trying to bring the Black race into this headazz crime, just like a White…oh never mind! He really has some nerve if he’s lying. The exclusive report is coming straight from the police department that made Pump’s arrest to The Blast.

Cops say Pump told them “three Black men” tried to force their way into his 3rd floor apartment, but cops quickly determined his story was “made up.” They analyzed the gunshot through the door and realized the shot had come from the inside not the outside as Pump had claimed. Pump had claimed the “three black men” fired a shot through his door from the outside.

Earlier reports of the incident did say he blamed three “intruders”, without specific descriptions. Pump has since been released from lockup, and is under house arrest wearing an ankle bracelet.