OF COURSE: Florida White Supremacist Group Claims Ties To Parkland School Shooter Nikolas Cruz

White Supremacist Group Says They Trained Nikolas Cruz

A white nationalist militia is claiming to have ties to the Parkland school shooter. Jordan Jereb told The Associated Press that Nikolas Cruz participated in one or more training drills with his group, and had carpooled with other members to Tallahassee for the exercises.

The group’s goal is to make Florida a white ethno-state and they’re said to participate in “spontaneous random demonstrations” and try not to participate in the modern world.

Jereb said however that he didn’t personally know Cruz and denied that his militia was responsible for the murders of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that Cruz carried out with an AR-15.

Cruz is facing 17 counts of premeditated murder in the shooting.

People are wondering however if Jereb and his Republica of Florida group are just trying to gain notoriety from the shooting.