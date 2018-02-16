Buffets, Raised Fists And Drums, Oh My: The Blackest A$$ Moments From Black Panther’s Premiere Night

He got plates of food. I wanna go home already lol pic.twitter.com/BYf3Yz5AwE — Tip (@Xoxo__tiff_) February 16, 2018

The Craziest Black Panther Premier Moments

Last night was the big premiere night for Black Panther and we showed up and showed out. Black folks sold out theaters across the country and we did the absolute most. We dressed up, had buffets and drum circles in the damn theaters. This was like prom, Essence Fest and Afropunk all in one.

Is that a buffet UNDER the screen!!! MY PEOPLE ARE SUPREME BEINGS!!! https://t.co/Ufv6t3L7Uq — Gerrick D. Kennedy (@GerrickKennedy) February 16, 2018

So you know what time it is, see the most glorious, extra and black as hell moments from the night.