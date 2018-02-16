Slaykanda Forever: The Most Extra, Extravagant And Outrageous Black Panther Outfits From Premiere Night
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 18
❯
❮
Black Panther Premier Outfits
You knew we were going to show up and show tf out, right? You knew this. We knew this. And we planned and did what black folks do: we went extra and over the top. Gloriously. We wore the most ridiculous outfits in the best way possible. It was LIT.
So take a look at the most memorable outfits and looks from the opening night.