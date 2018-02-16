Wakanda Forever: Marvel Studios Has Already Begun Teasing A Sequel To “Black Panther”

Black Panther Sequel Likely On The Way

Opening weekend hasn’t even settled in good for “Black Panther,” and Marvel is already smacking their lips and plotting on cashing in on Wakanda fever yet again.

Marvel President Kevin Feige went on record with Variety saying that he already had a clue that the film would be high impact when people cheered and cried at an initial screening of the movie’s trailer. He says that as a white man, it’s easy to take for granted having heroes that look like you to look up to as a kid and throughout life.

“Everyone deserves to see themselves reflected on that silver screen and the inspiration that comes from it.”

That said…hell yeah they’re going to make another Black Panther. Did you see how much money we made for that studio before the movie ever even started screening?

How many more Black Panther films will there be?

We always say we work on one movie at a time. If you have any good ideas, put it in the movie you’re making. If you don’t, you might not be able to make another one. That said, Panther has been around for more than half a century in the comic books and there are many, many stories to tell. Do you think Ryan Coogler will come back to direct a sequel?

I hope so. Do you want him to come back?

Absolutely.

Let’s be real…they went into this, like every other Marvel Movie, with plans to make two of them at the VERY least. It’s only a bonus for the studio that it’s a bomb azz film (no spoilers for those who haven’t seen it yet!) and people are definitely interested in seeing more.