Wilted Skeletor-Faced Fox News Blowhard Laura IngraKlan Gets Dragged For Racist Anti-LeBron Rant
- By Bossip Staff
Laura Ingraham’s Racist Rant Gets Dragged
Faux News’ Laura Ingraham (pictured above, probably) was none too pleased with the video of LeBron James going in on Cheeto Dusty’s racism. She insulted his intelligence, told athletes to shut up and had really nothing of benefit to offer anyone in the world.
The racist rant brought a rightful dragging she absolutely deserved. Peep the most brutal dragging for this spoiled mayo bucket.