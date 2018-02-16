What Offset Offspring? Does THIS Prove That Cardi B’s Not Expecting A Mini Migo?

Rumor control…

Cardi B Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors?

It looks like Cardi B wants the world to know that she’s not pregnant. After speculation that people from her camp spread rumors that she’s three months pregnant with Offset’s baby, Bardi seemingly shut down the questions with a baaaawdy baring video.

In it we see carefree Cardi flaunting her flat stomach and even showing some rock hard abs.

Pregnant Where ? 🤣🤣 lmaooooooo A post shared by Cardi B Source (@sheiscardi) on Feb 16, 2018 at 7:58am PST

What gut full of Migos man???

This comes after the rapper told a fan that she wasn’t knocked up, just gaining weight. “Let me fat in peace,” said Cardi.

Are you convinced that Cardi’s not pregnant???

