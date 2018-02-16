Here’s Your Attention: Causasian Trolls Are Lying About Black People Assaulting Them At ‘Black Panther’ Theaters

White People Are Pretending To Get Assaulted At Black Panther

We all know how massive of a moment Black Panther is for our culture, and it’s no surprise that white people were uncomfortable with a huge moment that, for once, isn’t about them. Though some stuck to angrily tweeting away about how the film is somehow racist because it features a mostly-black cast, other caucasians took it to a whole other level by making up complete stories about being assaulted while trying to see the film.

A number of people on social media decided to post images of actual people who have been assaulted/generic pictures of blood and claimed them as their own. They paired the photos with grandiose stories alleging the injuries were caused by incidents that happened at Black Panther theaters, at the hands of young black people not wanting them there. Though the thought of this is clearly outlandish on its own, a quick google search of any of the pictures used by these trolls proves that they got gory photos off the web to perpetuate a false narrative.

Went to the #BlackPanther premier tonight and my wife was assaulted. Three black women approached us and one said "This movie ain't for you white b****" and then attacked her. Security escorted us to the parking lot and we left. We just wanted to see a movie. pic.twitter.com/Xhc28gr3nB — Miami Marino™ 🌹 (@DSA_Boi_Pucci) February 16, 2018

Fake stories being tweeted out include a white woman getting a bottle smashed over her head after being told, “u at the wrong theater” and three black women telling a white girl, “this movie ain’t for you white bi**h.” Stories that are completely over-the-top and beside the obvious fact that they want to ruin this momentous moment for black people, they just want attention.

Fake posts are being created to make black people look bad and the sad part of it is some people will believe them #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/XzNMoxFmWs — Trapa Fasa (@trapafasa) February 16, 2018

Luckily, most of the accounts posting these heinous stories have been suspended–but they got a lot of attention before being taken off of Twitter. It’s sad to see trolls so set on getting the attention back on them after 2 seconds of neglect, but that’s what happens when you’re used to getting your way for your entire life.