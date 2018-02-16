Mueller Indicts 13 Russians For Interfering With 2016 Election, Using ‘Woke Blacks’ Account To Suppress Black Vote

Let’s goooooo!

Special Counsel Robert Mueller Indicts Russians For Election Interference

Now, THIS is interesting. 13 Russians and three Russian entities have been charged with trying to sway the election in favor of Trump, according to court documents.

The charges come via Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office who made the announcement after briefing Mango Mussolini this morning.

The conspirators were up to all types of shady antics including holding fake Pro-Trump and Anti-Trump rallies at the same time and using social media to try to suppress the black vote.

In one case Russians are accused of making a “Woke Blacks” IG account where they denounced “Killary Clinton” and Trump and urged people to vote for Jill Stein instead. They told followers that a vote for Jill wouldn’t be “wasted” and added that they could also consider not voting at all.

“[A] particular hype and hatred for Trump is misleading the people and forcing Blacks to vote Killary. We cannot resort to the lesser of two devils. Then we’d surely be better off without voting AT ALL,” read a message on the account according to The New York Daily News.

The group is believed to have spent millions of dollars on the effort and employing hundreds to create and share anti-Clinton memes and posts online.

The indictment adds that they paid a person in the U.S. to build a cage on a flatbed truck and dress as Hillary Clinton wearing a prison uniform.

The entire (BIZARRE) indictment can be read here.

Y’alls lil friend Cheeto is running scared right now and using his Twitter fingers to say that the Russians operated on their own. “No collusion,” said deplorable dumpster in chief.

Pres. Trump after DOJ announcement on indictment against Russians: "Russia started their anti-US campaign in 2014, long before I announced that I would run for President. The results of the election were not impacted." pic.twitter.com/EinFwqH8mF — ABC News (@ABC) February 16, 2018

Time’s a ticking….keep pulling out those CVS long receipts Mueller.