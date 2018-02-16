We Said Cut!! Actress Suing Character Hexed Omar Epps For Breaking Her Arm In Murder Scene

Omar Epps Being Sued By Actress Over Broken Arm

Well, this is awful. An older actress is upset and seeking compensation after she says Omar Epps got TOO into a murder scene with her and he broke her arm, according to TMZ. Reportedly, Donzaleigh Abernathy was filming a scene with Epps in May 2016 for the USA show “Shooter” where his character was supposed to murder her character but she says he “completely deviated from the script” and “threw his left forearm with full force at [her] right arm,” and broke it.

Abernathy was 59 at the time of the incident. She’s seeking damages for her pain and suffering and wants her medical costs — present and future — covered.

Doesn’t USA have insurance for stuff like this??? Seems like something they should be covering.

Who do YOU think should be footing this bill?