Korryn Gaines’ Family Awarded $37 Million After Jury Finds Trigger Happy Cop’s Actions “Unreasonable”

Jury Rules In Favor Of Gaines Family In Civil Suit

The family of Korryn Gaines, the mother gunned down after a standoff with police in her apartment with her 5 year old son, is being awarded, after jury finds that police acted “unreasonable” in the situation, shooting her and her seed. Reports say the jury awarded the family more than $36 million for medical and funeral expenses and pain and suffering. $32 million to son Kodi, $300,000 to Korryn Gaines’ father, $300,000 to Korryn Gaines’ mother, and $4.5 million to the other child of Korryn Gaines that was not present in the apartment when she was shot. No punitive damages were awarded.

After deliberating for about three hours, jurors ruled that Baltimore County police Officer Royce Ruby did not act reasonably in the fatal shooting of Gaines and the wounding of her son, Kodi, in August 2016.

Ken Ravenell, attorney for Kodi Gaines called today a “great day.”