Black Excellence: Solange Is Being Honored as Harvard’s 2018 Artist of the Year

Solange Is Being Honored By Harvard

Solange has truly had the career of a lifetime, especially in these past few years. Not only did her most recent album, A Seat at the Table, reach number one, but she’s been making her mark with a string of powerful performances at places like the Guggenheim Museum and the Chinati Foundation in Marfa, Texas. Her latest achievement is a big one, too, as it’s been announced that Knowles has been named the 2018 Harvard Artist of the Year.

Harvard University chose to honor the artist for using “her platform to advocate for representation and justice while providing constructive and empowering political messages,” which was announced via a press release from the institution. To date, this is the third major award Solange has received for her work. She was previously named Glamour Woman of the Year and before that received the Billboard Impact Award.

Solange is set to be recognized and presented with the award at a ceremony on next month, on March 3. The award comes from the Harvard Foundation for intercultural and race relations, which is the university’s office for inter-racial, inter-ethnic and inter-religious relations; They honor the nation’s most acclaimed artists and scientists each year. Previous artists of the year have included names like Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Will Smith, Jackie Chan, Viola Davis, Salma Hayek and John Legend.