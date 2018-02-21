Exclusive: Victoria Monet Talks Working With Her Ex On ‘Life After Love’ EP And Manchester Terror Attack
It’s been a minute since we heard from her but after opening for Ariana Grande on her worldwide Dangerous Woman Tour, pop singer/songwriter Victoria Monet just released her new single “Freak” on Friday, February 9th. After writing for stars like Fifth Harmony, Chris Brown and more, Victoria is set to drop her new EP Life After Love Pt 1 on February 23rd. The upcoming project is the follow up to her debut EP Nightmares & Lullabies which broke over 1 million streams.
BOSSIP: Congratulations on your new project! Is it an album or an EP?
Victoria Monet: I’m putting out a project in two parts called Life After Love. Part 1 will be released with seven songs on the 23rd. The second part with six songs will be released in May.
BOSSIP: Why do two parts?
VM: I feel people consume music so quickly. I really wanted them to get into it and spend time with the different parts. If I had put something longer out they’d pick one or two songs, then be ready for something more like in a week. But it’s a story and I want them to dive in. It’s actually the story of me and Tommy (producer/ex-boyfriend). It’s kind of in the order of how things went after from like hate to fu** you and crying, to I’m just going to do it on my own type things. The second part is about going out and finding yourself and finding new love and falling in love all over and starting again. The first part is a little bit darker. I drew inspiration from the music of the 90s, like from artists like Aliyah and Missy. The second part is also inspired by 90s music but more like a Janet Jackson vibe. I wanted to explain breaking up, I was really inspired by that.
B: How long ago was this?
VM: 2 years ago.
B: So you were still working together. That must have been intense.
VM: It was definitely interesting. We were in the middle of finishing the Dangerous Woman album. We were required to be in the same room. I remember one session that I just had to walk out. Ariana was in the room. It was too much. Also, there are songs on the project that he produced where I was talking about him. But now we’re in a place where we can coexist. We want to capitalize on what we built together as a team.
B: Would you ever do that again? Work with a partner?
VM: Yeah. I would. That was fun, to be about to go to work with someone that you love. To collaborate and express yourselves together. It just gets hard to work together when something goes wrong.
B: But how honest can you be about what happened?
VM: Well I didn’t want to shine a light on what he actually did. I just wanted it to come from expressing how you feel because I think it really relates to a bunch of situations men have put them through. But I get really really personal, like I did one song about masturbation – called “10 New Friends,” where I’m talking about my hands, and I have a song called “Waterfall” -about getting emotional, crying. And songs about like you just messed up. “Freak” is about that, like, you’re doing certain things with other girls, like is it the sex? So “Freak” is like ‘oh you want me to show you that I can turn up? I’m gonna show you.’ He produced that one actually. So I did a video of that one, it will be out soon.
B: Was that after the breakup?
VM: When I write, I’m like kinda to myself until I go into the booth. No one really knows what the song is going to be. So I’ll be working in the studio writing on my phone. When he produces he’s also the engineer. So when I start singing abou things and when I come out the studio it’s like “Ha!” The dynamic in the studio is pretty funny.
Editor’s Note… Victoria Monet was on tour with Ariana Grande during the ‘Dangerous Woman Tour’ when several people were injured and killed during a terrorist attack at their Manchester show. She opens up abouthe experience when the interview continues.
BOSSIP: I have to ask about Manchester. How scary was that experience for you?
Victoria Monet: I don’t think I’ve ever been through something that I can compare it too. [pauses] It was a lot. On both a personal and professional level. People were reaching out. Wanting to know how everything was. CNN called wanting interviews. On the business end, it really showed how impersonal the industry can be because all they wanted was coverage, the first thing they want to ask about is just Ariana. But it was real. ISIS, like to know that was in their plans to do to innocent people. I feel bad for them because ISIS feels like they’re doing the right thing. It just sucks that there are people who are raised that way, I feel the same way about racism. There are people who are raised to believe that this is what they’re supposed to do. For all of the families in Manchester, the people to come back out, really shows how strong music is and the people who live and breathe music are. I’m very proud of everyone involved, how well they handled it afterward, but to be honest I went into a slight depression after that because after that bombing happened we had to take into account business too. Which is weird, like ‘Are you going to continue tour? Are you going to go home?’ So there was a period of about four days when we were stuck near Manchester trying to decide how to move forward. We couldn’t see our families. Just felt stuck. Family kept calling like ‘I need to see you.’ The fans. Everyone was just in limbo. We had to go through silent moments in hotels like wow this really just happened? But we did feel a lot of love afterward. A lot of people in the industry tightened up on security, so I feel like we really ignited a fire in people to protect. Kind of like 9/11, like how airports are different now. I feel like Manchester was another one of those events, so I’m trying to look at the positives that have come from it but at the same time, it’s really really unfortunate that it happened.
BOSSIP: You talk about depression but it could also be PTSD…
Victoria Monet: You’re right. Halloween this year was the worst. I literally went to Halloween Horror Nights with Ari to conquer our fears but it seemed like all sounds, the lights, the fire, the noise… You have to just man up like, ‘Okay I can handle this.’ I can’t let fears conquer me and change me and have run away in fear. I recently met a guitarist from Israel who was like ‘I’m just curious to how it was to someone who experienced it the first time,” because they have so many episodes of gunfire and bombings that he is not nearly as sensitive about it. He said it happens all the time and they just know when the alarms start going off to go to safety.
BOSSIP: Do you prefer being independent? (Victoria was previously signed to Atlantic Records)
VM: Yeah I do. I think there were two things going on when I was at Atlantic. One, I don’t think I was ready. I think I was making a lot of music that I really believed in, but I wasn’t completely ready. I guess it was just like timing, but I also don’t think Atlantic was ready to help me understand or develop me or give me advice or communication. So I really called Craig (Kallman) personally and at like the office to ask him to let me go, so after like a year of me calling he was like, ‘You know what, I don’t want anyone at my label who isn’t happy. I’m really excited about you, but I’m gonna let you go.’ I got off the phone like screaming because you know what, freedom is the best way to be creative. If you’re sitting in the studio thinking about a contract, thinking about someone else making revenue off your music, if you have to let someone judge your music it blocks the whole thing, kills your whole vibe. So for me to be independent is very very very hard, and I don’t have someone else’s budget, I don’t have a manager or the team that I need, but I know I’ve done a lot more without them than with them. I’m glad I had the label as a lesson but right now I’d rather be independent, making my own decisions, running through approvals on my own for everything and then receiving my own revenue is nice because before I don’t know where anything went. I feel it’s important to have the time on your own to build and then maybe, later on, sign with a label.
