Exclusive: Victoria Monet Talks Working With Her Ex On ‘Life After Love’ EP And Manchester Terror Attack

It’s been a minute since we heard from her but after opening for Ariana Grande on her worldwide Dangerous Woman Tour, pop singer/songwriter Victoria Monet just released her new single “Freak” on Friday, February 9th. After writing for stars like Fifth Harmony, Chris Brown and more, Victoria is set to drop her new EP Life After Love Pt 1 on February 23rd. The upcoming project is the follow up to her debut EP Nightmares & Lullabies which broke over 1 million streams.

BOSSIP: Congratulations on your new project! Is it an album or an EP?

Victoria Monet: I’m putting out a project in two parts called Life After Love. Part 1 will be released with seven songs on the 23rd. The second part with six songs will be released in May.

BOSSIP: Why do two parts?

VM: I feel people consume music so quickly. I really wanted them to get into it and spend time with the different parts. If I had put something longer out they’d pick one or two songs, then be ready for something more like in a week. But it’s a story and I want them to dive in. It’s actually the story of me and Tommy (producer/ex-boyfriend). It’s kind of in the order of how things went after from like hate to fu** you and crying, to I’m just going to do it on my own type things. The second part is about going out and finding yourself and finding new love and falling in love all over and starting again. The first part is a little bit darker. I drew inspiration from the music of the 90s, like from artists like Aliyah and Missy. The second part is also inspired by 90s music but more like a Janet Jackson vibe. I wanted to explain breaking up, I was really inspired by that.

B: How long ago was this?

VM: 2 years ago.

B: So you were still working together. That must have been intense.

VM: It was definitely interesting. We were in the middle of finishing the Dangerous Woman album. We were required to be in the same room. I remember one session that I just had to walk out. Ariana was in the room. It was too much. Also, there are songs on the project that he produced where I was talking about him. But now we’re in a place where we can coexist. We want to capitalize on what we built together as a team.

B: Would you ever do that again? Work with a partner?

VM: Yeah. I would. That was fun, to be about to go to work with someone that you love. To collaborate and express yourselves together. It just gets hard to work together when something goes wrong.

B: But how honest can you be about what happened?

VM: Well I didn’t want to shine a light on what he actually did. I just wanted it to come from expressing how you feel because I think it really relates to a bunch of situations men have put them through. But I get really really personal, like I did one song about masturbation – called “10 New Friends,” where I’m talking about my hands, and I have a song called “Waterfall” -about getting emotional, crying. And songs about like you just messed up. “Freak” is about that, like, you’re doing certain things with other girls, like is it the sex? So “Freak” is like ‘oh you want me to show you that I can turn up? I’m gonna show you.’ He produced that one actually. So I did a video of that one, it will be out soon.

B: Was that after the breakup?

VM: When I write, I’m like kinda to myself until I go into the booth. No one really knows what the song is going to be. So I’ll be working in the studio writing on my phone. When he produces he’s also the engineer. So when I start singing abou things and when I come out the studio it’s like “Ha!” The dynamic in the studio is pretty funny.

