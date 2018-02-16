Missy Elliott, Lil Kim, SWV, Naturi Naughton And More Turn Up For Grand Opening Of Teyana Taylor’s Junie Bee Nails
Teyana Taylor Celebrates Launch Of Junie Bee Nails With Famous Friends
Congratulations are in order for Teyana Taylor who celebrated the successful soft launch of her latest business, Junie Bee Nails Thursday night. The party brought out big names like Lil Kim, Missy Elliott, Naturi Naughton, Lori Harvey, Kima from Total and all three members of SWV as well as Bre-Z, Donshea Hopkins and Teyana’s hubby Iman Shumpert.
Hmmmm…🤔💭 I’m thinking of a master plan…💡 A 90’s Themed Nail salon in Harlem! The vision has finally come to life and it’s ready! 🗣So come one, come all! Junie Bee Nails is granting a dope opportunity to the flyest nail techs, from around the way. No matter what shape, size, color, or gender it’s all good with us! I want to continue to create great opportunities for my community and our talented youth!! Let’s change the game, The vision is crazy! I’m talking everything from Dapper Dan style Uni’s, to Door Knockers, Bamboo earrings, baby hairs, Airbrushed nails, 54’11’s and all that other fly shit! The true essence of that 90’s Flavor. So if you wanna get on board DM your work, and resume to @juniebeenails 💅🏻💅🏼💅🏽💅🏾💅🏿 this is so exciting!! Also been a long time coming! S/o to my partner @cocamichelle we’ve put in so much work make this happen! Issa bout to be ah lituation THIS FEB!!! 😩😩🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #JunieBeeNails #OPI
Teyana posted about the shop a little over a week ago.
Yesterday was MAGICAL, I want to thank all my friends and family for coming out to @juniebeenails soft opening yesterday! The vibe was crazyyyyy I also want to give a big shout to our special guest that’s we honored last night my sissy’s @missymisdemeanorelliott @lilkimthequeenbee @officialswv @totallykima and the OG @dapperdanharlem for coming out, it was such a pressure honoring you guys! I hope you love the awards!! 💖it meant so much to me and the love you all showed! @juniebeenails will officially be open for business FEB 20th in Harlem at 2330 7th Avenue New York, New York 10030 we accept walk in’s and appointments! SEE YOU SOON!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 by the way the guy in the goggles is living his best life 😩😂😂😂😂
She’s a real make it happen captain. Congratulations.
