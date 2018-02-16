Missy Elliott, Lil Kim, SWV, Naturi Naughton And More Turn Up For Grand Opening Of Teyana Taylor’s Junie Bee Nails

Teyana Taylor Celebrates Launch Of Junie Bee Nails With Famous Friends

Congratulations are in order for Teyana Taylor who celebrated the successful soft launch of her latest business, Junie Bee Nails Thursday night. The party brought out big names like Lil Kim, Missy Elliott, Naturi Naughton, Lori Harvey, Kima from Total and all three members of SWV as well as Bre-Z, Donshea Hopkins and Teyana’s hubby Iman Shumpert.

Teyana posted about the shop a little over a week ago.

She’s a real make it happen captain. Congratulations.

Keep flipping for some of our favorite photos from the night.