Did Zendaya Get Caught Side-Eyeing Some Insufferable Caucasity During Fashion Week?

Zendaya’s Fashion Week “Side-Eye” Goes Viral

Zendaya is used to this fashion life. As such, she had front row seats at Michael Kors Collection Fall 2018 runway show — right next to fellow Hollywood stars Blake Lively and Emily Blunt.

What resulted was a Black History Month approved side-eye that’s been making the meme rounds on social media ever since.

Apparently, Lively and Blunt were having a hilarious conversation all up in Zendaya’s ear, because she appeared to give them some serious shade when they got to giggling all loud and moving around too much in her personal space.

As gloriously as Zendaya demonstrates a #ForeverMood here, she says that she actually wasn’t shading the isht out of the snickering White women next to her — despite how it looks:

Y'all messy that's all lmao — Zendaya (@Zendaya) February 16, 2018

Zendaya’s right. It’s still funny, though.

WENN/Twitter