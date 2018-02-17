ChitChatter: Maxwell Says He’d Pound The Pretty Wakanda Wings Off Danai Gurira?

Maxwell Has A Crush On Black Panther’s Danai Guirir

They say flattery gets you far in the business, but will it get you the Wakandan drawls?? Singer Maxwell walked the carpet for the Black Panther premiere at the MoMA in NYC last night and revealed he had a crush on Oyoke aka actress Danai Gurir. The “Pretty Wings” singer says he’s been fancying her since discovering her talents on The Walking Dead and he’s feeling her baldy…

Maxwell walked the red carpet at the New York premiere of the movie at MoMA and told Page Six, “The woman I would want to wine and dine from the film is Danai Gurira, but she might be taken. I used to watch her on ‘The Walking Dead,’ so I do have a bit of an obsession with her — and we share the same barber, by the way, so it could actually work out.”

Do you think Maxwell was being flattering or shooting his shot? Danai is beautiful and they would make a handsome pair if so.When asked if he prefer women with Danai’s new haircut, Maxwell continued throwing her compliments.

“I don’t care. I just love women.Danai is so badass. I have not seen the movie, so I am walking in blank. I am just happy that there is a movie celebrating our culture.”

That’s sweet.