Janelle Monae’s New Album Trailer Further Fuels Rumors That She And Tessa Thompson Are Dating

Are Tessa Thompson And Janelle Monae Dating?

Janelle Monae just dropped a teaser trailer for her upcoming album release, Dirty Computer. Throughout the short 30 seconds, the singer is showed cozying up with Thor: Ragnarok star Tessa Thompson, with the majority of the scenes showing the two women about to engage in some romantic activity one way or another.

This trailer is just the latest piece of evidence to fuel rumors of a Janelle Monae/Tessa Thompson relationship–and people all over the internet are super excited by the prospect of this union. Back in 2010, Monae told Rolling Stone: “The lesbian community has tried to claim me, but I only date androids. Nothing like an android, they don’t cheat on you.” Her thoughts from 8 years ago coud have changed by now, though.

The two lovely ladies have been pictures together multiple times in the past couple of months, even appearing on the carpet together for Thompson’s premiere of Annihilation just a few days ago. The two also attended the Black Panther premiere together, and were pictures at the 2017 Emmy Awards looking mighty comfortable holding hands under the table.

i just read this huge thing about how tessa thompson and janelle monae might be dating and just that fact that this is a possibility has raised billions for the lgbts pic.twitter.com/hN5YOBNZpp — king killmonger 🌈 (@louislestats) February 9, 2018

Of course it’s a possibility these two are just really good friends, but….come on!! They would make the cutest couple of all time and we just want it to be true. There’s no telling when either Tessa or Janelle will come out and say anything about their relationship, but until then, we can just gawk over how adorable the two look together.