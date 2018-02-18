Thickamus Prime: Meet The Screen-Lickable Tidday Goddess Who Won Carnival 2018
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15
❯
❮
SymbasErothick Is Shattering The Internet
We don’t know much about Carnival Tidday Goddess Symbaserothick but her magnificently yammylicious deliciousness has the whole entire internet in a TIZZY for veryveryvery CLEAR AND OBVIOUS reasons.
Hit the flip to meet the delicious baaawdy Goddess winning the internet.
Ok so IG took down the first pic I posted from the shoot for Noooooo reason early this morning. It was pure beauty! Guess what though? I have so many too choose from let's see if they will think this is too hot for the net as well. #tryme #hihaters I know I'm killing it #trustme #lagos #nigeria #africa #travel #fun #sexy #chocolate #adventure #motherland #body