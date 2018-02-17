WakandaWeekend: The Most Hilariously Blackity Black Memes From “Black Panther” (So Far)

"so you possed to be the kang of this monkey land huh" pic.twitter.com/KoxKCuJMJS — Tromac 🍍 (@TromacPineapple) February 15, 2018

Hilariously Blackity Black Memes From Black Panther

It’s officially #WakandaWeekend and theaters are BOOMING with seas of beautiful people experiencing the spectacular incredibleness of Black Panther that’s already shattered records, changed lives and sparked a hilariously Blackity Black meme wave across Twitter.

Peep the most hilariously Blackity Black memes from Black Panther on the flip.