Grab A Tissue: Eudoxie Opens Up About Raising Beautifully Melanated Lil Sister & Colorism Struggles

Eudoxie Opens Up About Raising Her Beautiful Brown Skinned Sister

Ludacris’ wife is spends her day to day quietly taking care of her family and slaying when necessary, but how many knew she and Luda were not only raising their three daughters, but also her younger sister? Eudoxie opened up in an instagram post about taking her sister in and the struggles she’s had deterring her African family away from bleaching agents.

Eudoxie says the struggle with trying to convince her brown skinned family that their skin is beautiful has been a real one. It was a recent Essence cover with the women of Black Panther she says provoked her to share her story and now it’s empowered her sister beyond words.

I grew up the only light person in my family. As a kid I struggled with that and wanted to be dark. As an adult I struggled teaching my mother, sisters, cousins, aunties… in Gabon how beautiful they are. They have all wanted to bleach their skin and for many years it has hurt me. I’ve explained to them that beauty has nothing to do with your skin complexion. I’ve even shown them very unattractive white people, and very unattractive light skin people just to deter them from bleaching. My husband and I are raising my beautiful youngest sister @christella_mimi in a house full of light skin. Everyday I remind her of how beautiful, strong and smart she is. This image just brought tears to my eyes and empowered me. Thank you @essence For celebrating these beautiful black women. I will buy many copies and take them to Gabon with me this summer. This is the most beautiful cover I’ve seen. I see my grandmother, my mother, my sisters, aunts and cousins. ✊🏾 Black Panther movie is such an important movie for our culture and our kids. 🙏🏽

As you can see, it’s a full house over at the Bridges’.

Family fun at the #hartsfamilychristmas A post shared by Eudoxie (Eh-dox-ee) Bridges (@eudoxiee) on Dec 27, 2017 at 1:00pm PST

Here is Eudoxie’s beautiful little sister, and she calls her Maman.

Here is the photo that inspired Eudoxie to share. Super dope.