Guess Who’s Comin’ To Daughter? Lionel Richie Still Not Fond Of Sophia And Scott Disick’s Creepy Coupledom

Image via Getty

Lionel Richie Still Not Comfortable With Sophia Dating Disick

Lionel Richie is a lot more docile than a lot of men. Lot of guys would be ready to wear Scott Disick’s 34-year-old azz OUT if he was dating their teenage daughter, but alas…

That said, according to DailyMail, the pop icon is still rather unsettled about his daughter’s choice in men, but he’s going to let her do her:

‘It’s just a phase and I’m going to stand real still in the corner, get me a good drink and not make too much noise.’

The disturbed dad chalks up his angst to good ol’ fashioned karma:

‘Now I know what my parents meant when I came through the door with my Afro and my girlfriend and said “Dad, I’m in love,” he said.

The singer went on:

‘My daughter is getting me back for my Afro days! She’s 19. When you’re 19 you know everything,’ he offered, tongue planted firmly in-cheek.

Good luck. That Disick seems like a real piece of s#!t.