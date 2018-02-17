Olympians Say Winter Athletes Are Smashing Out Of Control In Olympic Village

Athletes Have “A Lot Of Sex” In Olympic Village

As you can imagine, Olympic athletes are incredibly focused and super stressed while staying in Olympic Village awaiting their competition.

However, once they’re done competing — for win or for loss — it. is. ON.

According to a report from People, many athletes report that once the stress of competing in the biggest event of their lives, Olympic athletes turn into major party animals, and many of them take the opportunity to hook up with as many other folks at the peak of their physical form while they have the chance.

For one, all the athletes stay in an Olympians-only compound, with endless supplies of food, drinks, and cases and cases of condoms:

“There’s a lot of sex going on,” two-time gold medaling soccer player Hope Solo told ESPN. Swimmer Ryan Lochte, who has six gold medals over four Olympics, put the exact amount at “70 percent to 75 percent of Olympians.” “It’s like the first day of college,” water polo player Tony Azevedo said of those first few days all together in the athlete village. “You’re nervous, super excited. Everyone’s meeting people and trying to hook up with someone.” It’s “a pretty wild scene, the biggest melting pot you’ve been in,” said swimmer Eric Shanteau. To accommodate, officials provide tens of thousands of condoms, such as 450,000 condoms for the Rio Games, USA Today reported.

Hey, if that’s how they choose to get down, they’ve definitely earned it.

