Hell Hath No Fury Like A Woman Burned: Wife Sues Husband For $4 Million After He Gave Her Herpes

Woman Sues Husband For Knowingly Infecting Her With Herpes

A Manhattan woman is suing her soon-to-be ex-husband to the tune of $4 million dollars claiming he hid the status of his Herpes diagnosis for years and passed the disease on to her.

Adrienne Vanterpool says her former spouse Lionel Canton didn’t divulge that he indeed had herpes until 2014, a whole 4 years into their marriage, and that he admitted to knowing about it since 2005.

Vanterpool got tested immediately after he came clean and discovered she was positive now she wants him to pay up.

Vanterpool wants $1million in alleged damages and another $3million as ‘punishment’ for 63-year-old Canton.