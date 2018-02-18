Harmonious Hood Humpin’: Newly Blonde Bardi Buys Offset A Bando Chain

- By Bossip Staff
Hate it or love it?!

Cardi B Buys Offset A New Chain

Queen Cardi’s got a new look. The pop-culture sensation is currently in L.A. for All-Star weekend and debuting a new hairstyle, some bleached blonde tresses.

The look is via wig connoisseur Tokyo Stylez who makes units for the Kardashians and Paris Hilton.

In addition to showing off her new hair, Bardi also bought her Migos man Offset some new jewelry; an iced out Bando chain.

Cardi got Offset some new ICE 💎

A post shared by Cardi B Source (@sheiscardi) on

Ain’t sweet trap love grand?

Offset also gave fans a good glimpse at his new jewelry that includes trappers with guns in the abandoned house.

#PressPlay: CardiB just bought #Offset some new bling! 👀💎

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

LOVELY.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

More blonde Cardi and Offset on the flip.

Cardi also showed off another gift from Offset, a life-size teddy bear.

Thanks babe @offsetyrn but how imma get him to NY?😂😂😩😩😩

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

Set bought Cardi an iced out necklace and bracelet for Valentine’s Day.

LKevin Mazur/WireImage

Cardi B and Offset at Club Murano in WeHo

A post shared by Cardi B Source (@sheiscardi) on

Cardi B at Club Murano in WeHo

A post shared by Cardi B Source (@sheiscardi) on

