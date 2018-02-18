Harmonious Hood Humpin’: Newly Blonde Bardi Buys Offset A Bando Chain

Hate it or love it?!

Cardi B Buys Offset A New Chain

Queen Cardi’s got a new look. The pop-culture sensation is currently in L.A. for All-Star weekend and debuting a new hairstyle, some bleached blonde tresses.

The look is via wig connoisseur Tokyo Stylez who makes units for the Kardashians and Paris Hilton.

In addition to showing off her new hair, Bardi also bought her Migos man Offset some new jewelry; an iced out Bando chain.

Ain’t sweet trap love grand?

Offset also gave fans a good glimpse at his new jewelry that includes trappers with guns in the abandoned house.

LOVELY.

More blonde Cardi and Offset on the flip.