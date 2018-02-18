Who Looked More Bangin At The GQ All-Star Party?
GQ All-Star Party Brings Out The Beautiful People
The melanin was definitely poppin’ at the GQ and Neiman Marcus All Star Weekend party, held at the NoMad Hotel in Los Angeles Saturday night. Justine Skye stunted in a red body hugging dress, but there were lots of other bangers in the building as well…
Like Normani Kordei for example. Love this Fifth Harmony beauty.
Skylar Diggins-Smith was also at the event looking amazing. Keep flipping for celebrity appearances from Chadwick Boseman, Dascha Polanco, Matt Barnes, Serge Ibaka, Baron Davis and more, but don’t forget to tell us Who Looked More Bangin!
Dascha Polanco showed out
T’Challa himself
What do you think of Baron Davis’ get up?
Serge Ibaka is always a YES
Sports Illustrated swim model Raven Lyn
Our girl Lizzo
Matt Barnes