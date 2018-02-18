Who Looked More Bangin At The GQ All-Star Party?

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 8

Justine Skye LOS ANGELES, CA, USA - FEBRUARY 17: 2018 GQ All Star Party held at The NoMad Hotel Los Angeles on February 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News

GQ All-Star Party Brings Out The Beautiful People

The melanin was definitely poppin’ at the GQ and Neiman Marcus All Star Weekend party, held at the NoMad Hotel in Los Angeles Saturday night. Justine Skye stunted in a red body hugging dress, but there were lots of other bangers in the building as well…

Normani Kordei LOS ANGELES, CA, USA - FEBRUARY 17: 2018 GQ All Star Party held at The NoMad Hotel Los Angeles on February 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News

Like Normani Kordei for example. Love this Fifth Harmony beauty.

Skylar Diggins-Smith LOS ANGELES, CA, USA - FEBRUARY 17: 2018 GQ All Star Party held at The NoMad Hotel Los Angeles on February 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News

Skylar Diggins-Smith was also at the event looking amazing. Keep flipping for celebrity appearances from Chadwick Boseman, Dascha Polanco, Matt Barnes, Serge Ibaka, Baron Davis and more, but don’t forget to tell us Who Looked More Bangin!

Dascha Polanco LOS ANGELES, CA, USA - FEBRUARY 17: 2018 GQ All Star Party held at The NoMad Hotel Los Angeles on February 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News

Dascha Polanco showed out

Dascha Polanco LOS ANGELES, CA, USA - FEBRUARY 17: 2018 GQ All Star Party held at The NoMad Hotel Los Angeles on February 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News

Chadwick Boseman LOS ANGELES, CA, USA - FEBRUARY 17: 2018 GQ All Star Party held at The NoMad Hotel Los Angeles on February 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News

T’Challa himself

Baron Davis LOS ANGELES, CA, USA - FEBRUARY 17: 2018 GQ All Star Party held at The NoMad Hotel Los Angeles on February 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News

What do you think of Baron Davis’ get up?

Serge Ibaka LOS ANGELES, CA, USA - FEBRUARY 17: 2018 GQ All Star Party held at The NoMad Hotel Los Angeles on February 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Xavier Collin/IPA/Splash News

Serge Ibaka is always a YES

Raven Lyn LOS ANGELES, CA, USA - FEBRUARY 17: 2018 GQ All Star Party held at The NoMad Hotel Los Angeles on February 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News

Sports Illustrated swim model Raven Lyn

Lizzo LOS ANGELES, CA, USA - FEBRUARY 17: 2018 GQ All Star Party held at The NoMad Hotel Los Angeles on February 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News

Our girl Lizzo

    Matt Barnes LOS ANGELES, CA, USA - FEBRUARY 17: 2018 GQ All Star Party held at The NoMad Hotel Los Angeles on February 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

    Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News

    Matt Barnes

