Wakanda Dunk Was That??? Funniest Tweets From NBA All-Star Saturday Night
- By Bossip Staff
Hilarious Tweets From NBA All-Star Saturday Night
That disturbing sound you heard last night was the NBA’s big, shiny and mostly yawn-worthy All-Star Saturday Night festivities (3-point contest, skills challenge and dunk contest) landing with a resounding thud that sent Twitter spiraling into the hilariously petty abyss.
Peep the funniest tweets from NBA All-Star Saturday Night on the flip.