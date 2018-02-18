Wakanda Dunk Was That??? Funniest Tweets From NBA All-Star Saturday Night

Victor Oladipo did it one time for Wakanda pic.twitter.com/tT62PBtgQo — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 18, 2018

Hilarious Tweets From NBA All-Star Saturday Night

That disturbing sound you heard last night was the NBA’s big, shiny and mostly yawn-worthy All-Star Saturday Night festivities (3-point contest, skills challenge and dunk contest) landing with a resounding thud that sent Twitter spiraling into the hilariously petty abyss.

NBA All-Star Weekend so far pic.twitter.com/iZ2cJTvxQI — Scammy Abraham (@Nigerianscamsss) February 18, 2018

Peep the funniest tweets from NBA All-Star Saturday Night on the flip.