this is the new american flag pic.twitter.com/grSTVVapwK — Whitney Medworth (@its_whitney) February 19, 2018

Hilarious Tweets From NBA All-Star Weekend 2018

NBA All-Star Weekend 2018 was a somewhat fun-filled celebrity extravaganza bursting with A-Z-list star power, eye-popping (and struggly) hoops and a few memorable moments that served as decent entertainment when you weren’t at the theater celebrating Wakanda weekend.

Peep the funniest tweets from NBA All-Star Weekend 2018 on the flip.