CharleenaLyles Cop Who Killed Pregnant Mom Gets Two Day Suspension For Not Having Taser During Shooting

TWO….DAYS…

Officer Suspended For Two Days For Not Having Taser During Charleena Lyles Shooting

The officer who fatally shot Charleena Lyles has been suspended for just two days for his actions in the fatal shooting. As previously reported Officer Jason Anderson who fatally shot Charleena Lyles in front of her children, did NOT have a Taser on hand because it “took up too much real estate” on his utility belt.

Anderson told authorities he left his Taser in his locker the day he killed the pregnant mom of four who had a history of mental illness and approached him and another officer with a knife.

Now according to The Seattle Times, Anderson is seeing repercussions, not for killing Lyles, but for only having his gun on hand. The officer was suspended for just two-days after Interim Police Chief Carmen Best determined that he violated department policy.

“Your complacency in this regard is unacceptable and added an otherwise unnecessary element to an incident already of significant public concern,” Best wrote in her first high-profile disciplinary action since becoming interim chief after former Chief Kathleen O’Toole stepped down at the end of last year. “The impact of your disregard for this policy on public trust should not be underestimated,” added Best, who is seeking the job as permanent chief for which the city has launched a nationwide search.

SMH, just two days?!

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is still trying to determine if Anderson and the other officer should face criminal charges.