All-Scrubs: Kevin Hart And Fergie Bombed And Got Roasted In Their Pre-All-Star Game Performances

Kevin Hart And Fergie Bombed

Everything that happened before the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night was an undeniable disaster. First there was Kevin Hart, who was supposed to tell jokes as he introduced players for the game, and every single joke fell flat. Then Fergie sang the National Anthem and sounded like she was in a smoky a$$ bar in the middle of nowhere. Even the athletes seemed ready to clown her for it.

The way we all feel about the way we’ve spent the last 30 minutes of our lives. pic.twitter.com/I7gNI0WnRY — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 19, 2018

Take a look at the failures and the jokes that followed.