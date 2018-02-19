Was Killmonger Right? Look At The Twitter Fight Tearing The Internet Apart
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15
❯
❮
Was Kilmonger Right?
*SPOILERS AHEAD*
Black Panther is breaking all the damn records in the box office, which means you’ve probably seen it. And if you have then you know the big debate is between Kilmonger’s ideology and T’Challa’s. We won’t go into detail but we know that one is a bit more radical than the other. Some people are thinking that Kilmonger’s brand of revolutionary action is the right way to go. Other’s are team T’Challa. So is the “villain” actually right? It’s the fight that’s tearing up Twitter.
Take a look at the fights and arguments about the movie.