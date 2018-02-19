Wakanda Coupledom: People Think THIS Proves That Michael B Jordan & Lupita Nyong’o Are Beautifully Booed Up

Where is Ashlyn Castro???

Are Michael B. Jordan And Lupita Nyong’o Dating?

Just a few weeks ago people were digging into Michael Bae Jordan’s personal life and they’re doing it again—this time over a Wakandan.

People are noticing that while promoting “Black Panther” MBJ and his co-star Lupita Nyong’o have some undeniable chemistry…

so much so that they’re convinced that Killmonger (Michael) and Nakia (Lupita) could be secretly in some sweet uncolonized coupledom.

A recent video released by Marvel isn’t helping quell coupledom rumors. People are pointing out that in the video Michael lifts Lupita up to help her in her chair before they exchange a quick kiss.

They know how to make an entrance! 😎 Follow our Instagram Stories for more from the #BlackPanther @tumblr Q&A: https://t.co/lODeyvaDzj pic.twitter.com/Vva1lsEbRm — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) February 13, 2018

WHAT’S…REALLY….GOING…ON…HERE?!

Do YOU think MJB and Lupita are booed up???

