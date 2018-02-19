Wakanda Coupledom: People Think THIS Proves That Michael B Jordan & Lupita Nyong’o Are Beautifully Booed Up

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 20

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Where is Ashlyn Castro???

Are Michael B. Jordan And Lupita Nyong’o Dating?

Just a few weeks ago people were digging into Michael Bae Jordan’s personal life and they’re doing it again—this time over a Wakandan.

People are noticing that while promoting “Black Panther” MBJ and his co-star Lupita Nyong’o have some undeniable chemistry…

Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images for Disney

so much so that they’re convinced that Killmonger (Michael) and Nakia (Lupita) could be secretly in some sweet uncolonized coupledom.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

A recent video released by Marvel isn’t helping quell coupledom rumors. People are pointing out that in the video Michael lifts Lupita up to help her in her chair before they exchange a quick kiss.

WHAT’S…REALLY….GOING…ON…HERE?!

Do YOU think MJB and Lupita are booed up???

Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images for Disney

More on the flip.

Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images for Disney

Lupita has been making MBJ do “on demand pushups” because he lost a bet.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney

    Continue Slideshow

    Not everyone’s convinced that MBJ and Lupita are a thing.

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011121314151617181920
    Categories: Coupled Up, Did You Know, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus