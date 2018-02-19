Game Of Thrones: Queen Bey Brought Blue Ivy To Watch The All-Stars Ball Out

Beyonce Brought Sat Courtside At The All-Star Game With Blue Ivy And Mom Tina Lawson

After keeping a low profile as of late,Beyoncé hit up the All-Star game with Blue Ivy, her mom Tina Lawson and stepdad Richard Lawson.

Blue had the time of her life.

Hit the flip to see more from the game and see how Tina Lawson turned up for all-star weekend.