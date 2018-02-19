Game Of Thrones: Queen Bey Brought Blue Ivy To Watch The All-Stars Ball Out

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 18: (L-R) Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter, and Tina Knowles attend the 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Beyonce Brought Sat Courtside At The All-Star Game With Blue Ivy And Mom Tina Lawson

After keeping a low profile as of late,Beyoncé hit up the All-Star game with Blue Ivy, her mom Tina Lawson and stepdad Richard Lawson.

Blue had the time of her life.

Hit the flip to see more from the game and see how Tina Lawson turned up for all-star weekend.

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 18: Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter, Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson attend The 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 18: Beyonce and Blue Ivy Carter attend The 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 18: Beyonce and Blue Ivy Carter attend the NBA All-Star Game 2018 at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 18: Beyonce and Blue Ivy Carter attend the NBA All-Star Game 2018 at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Bey wasn’t playing no games

Blue was spotted riding around with her dad in an old school during All-Star weekend

