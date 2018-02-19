Game Of Thrones: Queen Bey Brought Blue Ivy To Watch The All-Stars Ball Out
- By Bossip Staff
Beyonce Brought Sat Courtside At The All-Star Game With Blue Ivy And Mom Tina Lawson
After keeping a low profile as of late,Beyoncé hit up the All-Star game with Blue Ivy, her mom Tina Lawson and stepdad Richard Lawson.
Blue had the time of her life.
Hit the flip to see more from the game and see how Tina Lawson turned up for all-star weekend.
Bey wasn’t playing no games
Mama Tina hit up quite a few events
Blue was spotted riding around with her dad in an old school during All-Star weekend