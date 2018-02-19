Will You Be Watching? Diddy, Ludacris, Snoop & JD Perform “Welcome To Atlanta” At Global Spin Awards In LA

“Global Spin Awards” Airs Feb. 22nd at 8:30 P.M. EST On Revolt

The “Grammys” of the DJ world is back and drew out the great and the good of hip hop.

Hosted by Snoop Dogg, the sixth annual Global Spin Awards recognizes the best DJs in the country and brought out the likes of Nicole Scherzinger, Fabolous, Jadakiss, Vanessa and Angela Simmons.

The show kicked off with a surprise performance from Ludacris, who joined Usher, Diddy, Jermaine Dupri and Snoop to perform “Welcome to Atlanta.”

Usher later presented Dupri with the “Breaking Barriers” award, and Pharrell gave Timbaland the “Lifetime Achievement” award for their contributions to DJ-ing and hip hop culture.

Hit the flip for more pics from the show: