Trump Lashes Out At Oprah Over “60 Minutes” Interview, “Hope Oprah Runs So She Can Be Defeated And Exposed!”

Trump Attacks Oprah Over “60 Minutes” Segment

The crazy Cheetoh in the White House has had another Twitter temper tantrum, this time directed at Oprah Winfrey.

Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes. The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2018

The man is nuts. It’s pretty hard to make a case for Oprah being biased as the “60 Minutes” panel featured seven Michigan voters who voted in favor of Trump and another seven who voted against him. And if Trump WAS watching he’d know Oprah said she wouldn’t be running because she addressed that as well.

