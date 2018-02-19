Mrs. Birdman-To-Be Toni Braxton Finally Confirms She’s Engaged To Wed Bryan “Baby” Williams

- By Bossip Staff
Birdman & Toni Braxton attend the Lifetime Screening of 'Faith Under Fire: The Antoinette Tuff Story'. Held @ NeueHouse, New York City, NY. January 23, 2018

Photo Image Press/SplashNews

Toni Braxton Announces She’s Engaged After Dancing Around Rumors

Toni Braxton has been dancing around the rumors that she’s engaged to rap mogul Bryan “Baby” Williams AKA Birdman for some time now, but with the new season of “Braxton Family Values” on the way it looks like the cats out of the bag.

Do you think Toni and Birdman would have a TV wedding? Would you watch? We would!

