Mrs. Birdman-To-Be Toni Braxton Finally Confirms She’s Engaged To Wed Bryan “Baby” Williams

Toni Braxton Announces She’s Engaged After Dancing Around Rumors

Toni Braxton has been dancing around the rumors that she’s engaged to rap mogul Bryan “Baby” Williams AKA Birdman for some time now, but with the new season of “Braxton Family Values” on the way it looks like the cats out of the bag.

Their lives may change, but the sisterhood remains the same. #BFV is back in March! pic.twitter.com/BESPKSKxvk — #BFV (@BFV_WEtv) February 18, 2018

Do you think Toni and Birdman would have a TV wedding? Would you watch? We would!