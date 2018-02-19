Mrs. Birdman-To-Be Toni Braxton Finally Confirms She’s Engaged To Wed Bryan “Baby” Williams
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Toni Braxton Announces She’s Engaged After Dancing Around Rumors
Toni Braxton has been dancing around the rumors that she’s engaged to rap mogul Bryan “Baby” Williams AKA Birdman for some time now, but with the new season of “Braxton Family Values” on the way it looks like the cats out of the bag.
Do you think Toni and Birdman would have a TV wedding? Would you watch? We would!