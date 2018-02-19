This Thing On? Blac Chyna’s Mediocre Mouthy Mic Check Makes It’s Way To Twitter, Sex Tape Slander Ensues

Image via JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty

Blac Chyna Sex Tape Leaks Online

Drama-enriched insta-reality vixen Blac Chyna shot to the top of the Twitter charts this afternoon after an intimate video of her giving some not-so-sloppy toppy hit the timeline.

In the clip, you see an unidentified man straddling Chyna while gingerly inserting his third leg into her awaiting orifice. Not that Chyna appears to be forced into doing something she doesn’t want to do, but she certainly isn’t giving an impassioned performance. Very uninspired, in fact. It was akin to how it looks when you’re fumbling around in the dark trying to plug in your phone charger into the wall.

Despite the fact that the release of the video is an egregious invasion of Chyna’s privacy (assuming she didn’t leak it herself for attention), opinions will still be formed and, well…

that video of blac chyna has severely blemished my otherwise perfect black history month. I thought I was about see some inter-dimensional transformational thunder throat and shawty was nibblin on it like a republican squirrel. not a gag, guk, nor gargle to be found. — Zachary Fox (@zackfox) February 19, 2018

Ironically, Chyna’s clip is well on its way to being maligned as badly as Kim Kardashian and Ray J’s sexual snoozefest.

We will not be posting the video, but we’re sure you guys are more than capable of finding it.

In the meantime, there are a few more reactions of the flip side. They’re all petty as HELL.