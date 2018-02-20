Heart-Shaped Herb: Michael B. Jordan’s Tantalizing Tweets Fuel Rumors That He’s Killmongering Lupita Nyong’o’s Chocolate Cakes To Smithereens
Image via Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM
Yesterday we reported on the appearance of a Wakandan romance between Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o during the press run for Ryan Coogler’s record-breaking Marvel film, Black Panther.
Later in that night, MBJ pressed send on this tweet that had the TL on FIRE, “burn it all!”
And if that wasn’t bad enough, Lupita’s response…
Well, as it turns out, some of the Black Panther cast is taping an episode of MTV’s “Safe Word” tonight and things must have gone completely of the vibranium-fuel rails. Especially if Tiffany Haddish’s Instagram video is any indication.
MBJ offered this explanation, but the hysteria was already on full-tilt…