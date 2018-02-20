Di Bleck Pentha: The Most Hilariously Blackity Black Memes From #WakandaWeekend

So "Wakanda" music do you like? Hip hop? haha I'm Frank pic.twitter.com/pcEEAx1TVa — wolfy (@YungWolfGod) February 16, 2018

Hilariously Blackity Black Memes From #WakandaWeekend

Black Panther is the biggest (and BLACKITY BLACKEST) record-shattering blockbuster on Earth and the memes are absolutely hilarious. So hilarious, that we compiled ALLLLL the best (and funniest) of the bunch for your post-Wakanda weekend enjoyment.

“Yes officer, they brought drums inside of the theatre” pic.twitter.com/mtzqYLuPE3 — AG (@iAarong) February 16, 2018

Peep the most hilariously Blackity Black memes from #WakandaWeekend on the flip.