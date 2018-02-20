Everything Number 1: ‘Black Panther: The Album’ Debuts On Top Of The Billboard Charts

The Black Panther Soundtrack Earns Number 1 Spot On Charts

Everything Black Panther is coming out on top.

After it’s release just one week ago, the Kendrick Lamar’s heavily involved project, Black Panther: The Album, has debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard 200.

The album features songs from a huge array of hip hop artists including Lamar, Travis Scott, The Weeknd, ScHoolboy Q, SZA, 2 Chainz, Vince Staples, Anderson .Paak, and Jay Rock. The film’s soundtrack moved 154,000 equivalent album units and of those, 52,000 were made up of traditional album sales. According to Billboard, those numbers mark the “biggest week for a soundtrack — in terms of total units earned — in a year-and-a-half.” Back in August of 2016, Suicide Squad: The Album scored 182,000 units.

In January , fans rejoiced over news that Kendrick and Top Dawg Ent. were being commissioned to put together this highly-anticipated project. Lamar said about the film when his involvement was announced, “The magnitude of this film showcases a great marriage of art and culture. I’m truly honored to contribute my knowledge of producing sound and writing music alongside Ryan and Marvel’s vision.”

The soundtrack is home to the popular singles “Pray for Me,” “All the Stars” and “King’s Dead.” Looks likes ANYTHING Black Panther is going to bring home the bacon.