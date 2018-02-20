BlackGirlMagic The CEO Of This Natural Hair Company Is Being Dubbed The ‘Modern Day Madame CJ Walker’

Candace Mitchell Dubbed “The New Madame CJ Walker”

An innovative black female CEO is making waves with her achievements. Candace Mitchell, the creator of science-based hair analysis tech company, Myavana, was recently featured on CBS 46 News and dubbed the “Modern-Day Madame CJ Walker.”

The title is well earned considering that Mitchell is the recipient of the C.J. Walker-inspired “Atlanta Power 25 Award” and one of Forbes’ “30 Under 30.”

Her Myavana Hair Analysis System offers a personalized beauty solution that screens consumers hair for type, condition, and style preference, then providing them with a hair summary and product recommendations based off of scientific findings.

“Myavana does a scientific hair assessment and creates hair profile in which you would get results and recommendations on the best products to use for your hair,” said the Black Girl Magic maker.

Myavana recently partnered with award-winning hair extension company Indique Hair to develop Indique ID, a groundbreaking digital service to be housed in Indique-certified hair salons that will enable hairstylists to analyze and prescribe recommended treatments and hair regimens for their clients.

The technology, launched at Bronner Brothers International Beauty Show on February 10-12, will be going on tour to various hair shows, expos, and conferences for stylists to demo the system for themselves.

For more information on Candace Mitchell and Myavana’s customized hair care system, visit New.Myavana.com.