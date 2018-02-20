Dave Chappelle, Chris Tucker, Eddie Murphy, Kevin Hart, Chris Rock And Dwyane Wade Have Epic Dinner With Their Baes

Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union And Usher Join Eddie Murphy, Kevin Hart, Chris Rock, Chris Tucker and Dave Chappelle For Dinner

All-Star Weekend ended with a bang for comedians Chris Rock, Chris Tucker, Dave Chappelle, Eddie Murphy and Kevin Hart, who had an epic Black History Month dinner with Usher, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union.

Gabs wasn’t the only significant other in attendance. Wives and girlfriends were welcome, with Megalyn Echikunwoke, Paige Butcher, Grace Miguel, Eniko Hart all in attendance.

