Dave Chappelle, Chris Tucker, Eddie Murphy, Kevin Hart, Chris Rock And Dwyane Wade Have Epic Dinner With Their Baes

- By Bossip Staff
Dwyane wade and wife Gabrielle union. arrives to mastros to celebrate black history. with eddie murphy, kevin hart, chris rock, chris tucker and dave chapelle

Deby / Splash News

Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union And Usher Join Eddie Murphy, Kevin Hart, Chris Rock, Chris Tucker and Dave Chappelle For Dinner

All-Star Weekend ended with a bang for comedians Chris Rock, Chris Tucker, Dave Chappelle, Eddie Murphy and Kevin Hart, who had an epic Black History Month dinner with Usher, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union.

Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher Leave a Private Party at Maestros

Deby / Splash News

Gabs wasn’t the only significant other in attendance. Wives and girlfriends were welcome, with Megalyn Echikunwoke, Paige Butcher, Grace Miguel, Eniko Hart all in attendance.

Check out more photos below, then hit the flip for the social media snaps

GREAT conversation last night. Stuff made of legend 📷: @fouad

A post shared by Usher (@usher) on

Family outing. 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂 EPIC

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

A post shared by Ctuckerworld (@christucker) on

A post shared by Ctuckerworld (@christucker) on

