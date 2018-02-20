Gun Control Now? 12-Year-Old Arrested For Threats Against Indiana School, 7th Grader Shoots Self In Ohio

Image via Getty

Student Shoots Self In Ohio, Indiana Student Arrested For Threats

If you were asking yourself how long before the next time a gun goes off inside a school, you can stop counting the days.

In the wake of the deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida, more gun violence continues to plague America’s school.

According to DailyMail, a 12-year-old in Indiana was arrested after making a whole Snapchat story’s worth of “very direct” threats against Dugger Union Community Schools. She was arrested and charged with a felony.

In Ohio, a student at Jackson Memorial Middle School suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to USAToday, the local high school and four area elementary schools are all locked down. Police Chief Mark Brink says the shooting happened in the bathroom and no other students are hurt.

For the life of us we can’t understand why anyone would be opposed to legislation that prevents easy access to guns. What’s the other option? Just allow children to be shot?