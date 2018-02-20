Coupledom Confirmed: Karrueche Says Victor Cruz Is Her Bailar Bae

New man, who dis?

Karrueche Speaks On Victor Cruz Coupledom

Karrueche Tran is confirming what’s been speculated for weeks, she’s coupled up with Victor Cruz. The “Claws” cutie recently opened up about their relationship with EBONY while dishing on her new #WithLove social media movement that encourages people to “live their life through love.”

According to Kae, she and Victor are “taking things slow.”

Speaking of love, is there any truth to reports that you’re dating Victor Cruz? [Laughs] Yeah! We’ve been hanging out and getting to know one another. My main priority is always work, but he’s a gentleman. He’s a sweet guy and he’s really nice. We’re taking it slow, but yes!

Taking it slow, huh?

Kae and Victor were spotted together at NBA All-Star this weekend.

We kicked back to kick off #NBAAllStar Weekend. Peep more pics from last night at https://t.co/B1s1dSYzEh. pic.twitter.com/qA22gY2OQp — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) February 16, 2018

