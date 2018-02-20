WTF: Uber Eats Driver Murders Morehouse Grad In Argument Over Late Delivery

Uber Eats Driver Kills Atlanta Man, Shoots Him 4 Times

An Uber Eats driver has just surrendered himself to police in the city of Atlanta yesterday after he shot and killed one of his customers. HIs name is Robert Bivenes and it’s said he shot and killed Morehouse graduate Ryan Thorton after an argument over him supposedly arriving late. The driver reportedly had trouble finding the address.

Atlanta Alive says it happened in Buckhead on a condominium community. An argument erupted and within minutes of Bivines’ arrival he had drawn a gun on Thorton, shooting 4 times. Bivines lawyer spoke to the local news station saying the customer was the aggressor, who jerked the food out of Bivines’ hand and told him “I’m going to f-ck you up.” That’s when he says the he thought his life was threatened and shot his own gun first.

Wowzers, only time will tell if the police and or judges believe this defense. What are your thoughts??